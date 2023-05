A FORMER speedway rider is taking on a 1,000-mile endurance ride… on a $300 vintage motorbike.

Nick Simmonds is joining the Longest Day Challenge, a ride from Land’s End to John O Groats in 24 hours without using motorways and with no stops for sleep.

Nick Simmons was joined by his wife Zoe and children Nelly, aged four, Sydney, nine, and Summer, 12, as he raised money for Cancer Research UK at Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne on Saturday, 20th May ahead of his 24 hour marathon motorcycle ride. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Wellesbourne resident will be part of a team of 35 riders who are raising money for Cancer Research UK.