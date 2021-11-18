Nick Drake's family home on sale for £2.3 million

A Tanworth-in-Arden property that was once the family home of iconic singer-songwriter Nick Drake has gone on sale for £2.3million.

Far Leys (52972921)

The stunning four-bedroom mansion, called Far Leys House, has an extension with further accommodation, garages for four cars, swimming pool and palatial grounds of two acres. It is located in the Stratford district and has been in the same family for the last 30 years.

Property website Rightmove describes it as having “historic interest” and goes on to explain its association with Drake. It was the singer’s boyhood home and it is where he tragically died of an overdose of antidepressants on 25th November, 1974, aged 26.

The singer had battled depression for many years, but his family maintained the overdose was an accident.

Drake’s sister, the actor Garbrielle Drake, continued to promote his legacy after his death.

Nick Drake (52972923)

Drake recorded just three albums during his short career: Five Leaves Left, Bryter Layter and Pink Moon, and they are now revered for their unique and influential sound and style and have seen him earn cult hero status.

The original vinyl albums are collectors’ items and command a price tag of more than £500.

Far Leys has proved an attraction to Drake fans over the years who pose for photos in front of the grand house.