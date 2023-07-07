NHS under pressure to get public involved in south Warwickshire hospital bed review

HEALTH bosses in Warwickshire are under mounting pressure to allow the public to have their say over controversial plans to rebuild the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston without any beds.

Councillors from across the political spectrum have joined forces to demand that a 12-week public consultation exercise is conducted to find out what people think of the proposals.

Members of a watchdog committee at Warwickshire County Council have already put in a formal request for the consultation to take place. And on Monday (10th July) Stratford District Council will be asked at its full meeting to do the same.