NHS staff shortages will keep Stratford's MIU closed for now

A SHORTAGE of staff is keeping Stratford’s minor injuries unit closed, South Warwickshire Foundation Trust said this week.

While the trust has said it intends to reopen the unit, there is concern that a tourist destination like Stratford, which also has a growing population, is currently without its MIU.

In a statement the trust said it “is currently experiencing staffing shortages as is many parts of the NHS.”

It added: “We are doing as much as we can to recruit and retain staff, however, the current position does not allow us to run this service as it was previously.

“In order to operate a MIU we would need a mix of clinicians which would require re-deploying staff from our emergency department at Warwick Hospital. Due to the reduced staffing numbers and as Warwick is the main urgent care site in south Warwickshire, it is critical we maintain that service.

“We do recognise how valuable the MIU is to the local community though and therefore we are exploring options to work with partners to develop a joint staffing model. This would ease the staffing pressures we are currently experiencing and enable us to plan a phased re-opening of the Minor Injuries Unit. Options are being considered at the moment and we will update you at the earliest opportunity. “