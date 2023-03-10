Patients in England will have to pay more for NHS prescriptions from April.

Despite the cost of living crisis placing immense pressure on household budgets - and energy bills also facing a rise within weeks - the Department of Health says it too will increase its charges from next month.

Last year - for the first time in more than 10 years - prescription charges were frozen to help people in the face of rising bills.

The price of a prescription is soon to rise. Image: iStock.

But from April 1, the price of an NHS prescription will go up 30p from £9.35 to £9.65 for each medicine or appliance dispensed - an increase of 3.2%.

The cost of a prescription pre-payment certificate (PPC), which covers claiming multiple NHS prescriptions for a set price and for a set length of time is also going to cost more. The PPC is increasing by £1 for a three month certificate to £31.25 and by £3.50 for a 12-month certificate that will cost £111.60 from the beginning of April.

The recently introduced HRT PPC - which is designed to make it easier and cheaper for women to take regular HRT medication - will cost £19.30 for the year.

The cost of a pre-payment certificate is increasing as well. Image: iStock.

Charges for wigs and fabric supports, says the NHS, will also be increased in line with the inflation rate meaning that the following charges will also soon apply:

* Surgical bra: £31.70

* Abdominal or spinal support: £47.80

* Stock modacrylic wig: £78.15

* Partial human hair wig: £207.00

* Full bespoke human hair wig: £302.70

Prescriptions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are free. Image: iStock.

England is the only country in the UK that still charges for prescriptions.

Patients in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are no longer charged for prescribed medication and can receive it for free.

