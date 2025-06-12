NHS cancer bus to visit Waterside in Stratford next week

THE NHS Cancer Bus Tour is coming to Stratford next week.

It provides an opportunity to speak with healthcare professionals, learn about cancer awareness and prevention and find out what local support is available.

The Cancer Bus will be at Waterside in Stratford on Wednesday 18th June between 10am and 4pm. This is as part of a Warwickshire-wide tour that also includes dates in Leamington and Warwick.

NHS

Dr Hazel Blanchard, of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “The subject of cancer can feel scary and overwhelming, so we wanted to create a safe space in local communities for people to connect with healthcare professionals without having to travel very far – which is why the Cancer Bus Tour is taking place.

“Experts will be on-hand to talk residents through the different screening programmes available and share information about how regular screening empowers you to be proactive rather than reactive and can help you take the right steps to avoid something becoming life threatening later down the line.”