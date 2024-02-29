Next stop is Henley’s new station bar
Published: 19:00, 29 February 2024
IT’S full steam ahead for the next exciting phase of Henley Railway Station which officially re-opened last Thursday.
While the original 1908 station building was closed and boarded up in the 1990s, Henley has remained an operational station and it’s thanks to the determination of volunteers of Friends of Henley Railway Station who set about their task four years ago that the station has now been cleaned-up and restored and includes a bar, community hall and microbrewery.
Angela Okey, chair of Friends of Henley Railway Station, said: