Next stop is Henley’s new station bar

IT’S full steam ahead for the next exciting phase of Henley Railway Station which officially re-opened last Thursday.

While the original 1908 station building was closed and boarded up in the 1990s, Henley has remained an operational station and it’s thanks to the determination of volunteers of Friends of Henley Railway Station who set about their task four years ago that the station has now been cleaned-up and restored and includes a bar, community hall and microbrewery.

Lord Digby Jones celebrates the reopening of the refurbished Henley Station building last Friday where he was pictured with Friends of Henley Station directors Angela Oakey, chairman, Fraser Pithie, Chris Duffin, secretary, and Gail Shuttleworth. Photo: Mark Williamson

Angela Okey, chair of Friends of Henley Railway Station, said: