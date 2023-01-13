PLANS to convert the former Stratford Herald buildings in Rother Street and the rear of Greenhill Street into office space and ten new-build townhouses look set to be refused.

The front of the former Stratford Herald office. Photo: Google Street View (61826562)

The scheme, submitted by York House (Stratford) Ltd, wanted to bring the Grade II-listed building, which the newspaper occupied in Rother Street for more than 50 years before moving to Guild House in 2020, back into use.

The plans were to turn York House into what was described as ‘high quality commercial accommodation’ while the mid-20th century printworks to the rear of the building would be demolished to make way for new homes.