Newbold nudes… the saucy calendar making money for charity

A CHEEKY page-three style calendar aiming to raise cash for a farming charity, bares all.

The saucy calendar showcases 16 stark-naked men from in and around Newbold on Stour their blushes spared by strategically placed tractors and other props.

Retired midwife-turned-counsellor Ann Harkin, who lives in the village, came up with the idea and roped-in friends Carley Savage who took the photos and Debbie Hill, who runs the village pub, the White Hart, where most of the photo shoots took place.

Blokes who bared all in front of the camera include Ann’s husband John Harkin, 62, who’s the bar manager at the White Hart, and Carley’s husband Stephen.

Others who stripped off for a good cause include the pub’s ‘Tuesday night boys’ club’, the dominoes team and the ‘chicken men’ who keep rescued chickens on the allotments.

The month of March in the Newbold charity calendar

Ann and team also managed to find 12 sponsors, one for each month, who are Barry the Butcher, AGM Venison, Alderminster Self-storage, Guy Hawkins, Plush Pizza, TJD Automotive, Tandem Projects, Adora Pet Supplies, Expedition Campers and the White Hart.

Calendars, at £12 each, are on sale at the White Hart, Newbold Village Stores, the Lion in Tredington and Halford Bridge garage on the Fosse Way near Halford.

All money raised goes to the Farm Safety Foundation, better known as ‘Yellow Wellies’.

Set up by Stratford-based rural insurer NFU Mutual, it raises awareness of farm safety and poor mental health in the industry.

The month of November in the Newbold calendar.

Farmers, who work long hours, often in isolation, struggle with debt needed to buy land and equipment and natural disasters such as floods, droughts and disease.

According to Yellow Wellies, suicide rates are high, with 95 per cent of farmers aged under 40 citing mental health as the biggest hidden problem they face.

The calendar has already gone international, thanks to relatives and friends in US, Australia and New Zealand, snapping up copies.

Ann, 58, said: “We’re really pleased with calendar – it’s turned out so well.

“We loved doing it and it was great to show off our beautiful village pub and its truly fabulous locals.”

She added: “We’ve had 200 calendars printed but think we’ll sell out of these quite quickly.

“We’ve already raised a few hundred pounds and are aiming for between £3,000 and £5,000.

“Yellow Wellies is a small charity and local to us, so it’s nice for people to know they’ll be helping local farmers who feed and clothe us.”

All are welcome at the official calendar launch, which takes place at the White Hart from 6pm on Thursday 23rd October.