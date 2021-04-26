New youth club launches in Stratford

Jenson Dowler, aged seven, and Olivia Middel, eight, pictured trying out the Glo-Zone game at Stratford Town with organiser Sam Dowler and club supporter Cllr Kate Rolfe. Photo: Mark Williamson T6/4/21/7099. (46384040)

GLOW in the dark activities are coming to town with the launch of a new youth club.

Glo-Zone is giving children aged between seven and 11 the chance to escape their homes during the easing of lockdown and have some much-needed fun.

One of the activities on offer will see children playing cornhole, an American past-time where a corn-filled bag is thrown through a hole placed at a 45-degree angle.

There’s plenty more in store including Glo-Disco, Glo Games, a talent night and an interesting twist on the popular game show Family Fortunes.

Glo-Zone will take place at Stratford Town Football Club and the Ken Kennett Centre every other week.

The next session is at the Ken Kennett Centre on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Organiser Sam Dowler told the Herald that one of the main reasons he decided to set up Glo-Zone was to improve the mental health and wellbeing of children, a topic which has come to the fore since the very first lockdown in March last year.

“A lot of youth clubs have closed down in the area recently so I wanted to try and revive those to improve the mental health of children in the area,” he said.

“I also run something called Glo-Mind, which deals with one-to-one sessions to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“Glo-Zone acts a meeting point and it’s all linked in with fun activities so children aren’t just mulling around for an hour.

“The whole reason I am running this club is to help children with their own wellbeing because with lockdown and home-schooling, mental health has been a major issue.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, places must be pre-booked as only a maximum of 30 children can take part in Glo-Zone each week.

Visit www.glo-kids.co.uk and then click on the Glo-Zone section to book a spot.