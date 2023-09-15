IT may look like a new, greener way to travel, but pulling a car for mile after mile is probably not the answer to climate change and pollution.

It is the answer, however, to raising money for charity and getting your name listed in Guinness World Records.

That was Matt Cooper’s aim when he set out in the early hours of Thursday (7th September). At the Home Guard Club in Tiddington, the 30-year-old had targeted setting two records while pulling a road going vehicle: the fastest marathon and the furthest distance.