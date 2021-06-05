Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Ben Brook will be its new Chief Fire Officer from September.

He replaces the current Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos who is retiring.

Ben joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service from West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service with over 20 years’ experience in a range of roles from Integrated Risk Manager in 2014 to Strategic Enabler in 2016 while working his way through the ranks to Assistant Chief Fire Officer in 2019.

In his current role in Warwickshire, Ben has led the cultural change programme and is a key ambassador for diversity and inclusion within the service. Ben is also a key influencer and has spoken at several national events about the key operating principles of the fire service.

In addition to his role, Ben is also the national lead for the Fire Sector Federation, where he provides national leadership on behalf of the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Ben said: “I am delighted to be taking this role and to continue the work in making Warwickshire’s Fire and Rescue Service the outstanding service that the Warwickshire communities deserve. I will be working with an incredibly dedicated team who share my commitment to making our communities safer.

“As we move forwards, I will be focussing efforts on establishing a service that is inclusive, reflecting the needs of our communities and creating opportunities for all to play their part in our work.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “I am delighted to see Ben take on this new role in September and I know that he will do his utmost to lead Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in making our communities safer and protecting people in times of emergency across the county.

“Ben has consistently demonstrated the skills and qualities of a CFO since being with us in Warwickshire and moreover, he continuously lives and breathes excellent values and behaviours. Ben is a great and compassionate leader, and I’m convinced he will take the Service from strength to strength, with our County Council, our partners and our public.”