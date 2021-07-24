Rother Street when the pharmacy was open. It will now be a waffle and crepe bar. Photo: Google (49525373)

Stratford’s former Lloyds Pharmacy on Rother Street looks set for a new life as a waffle and crepe bar, following the submission of a planning application.

Lola’s Waffle Bar is the brainchild of Marta Wojnas, whose food has been a staple on Stratford’s markets over recent years.

The growing popularity of Marta’s market stall has seen her take the plunge to move into her own premises, leaving her full-time job in motorsport to focus on the business.

Marta said: “We’re just waiting for the green light with the new signage and with the solicitors, but we’re hoping to be up and running during August. It’s a big step for me because in September I’ll be leaving my job in motorsport, but I’m really excited about going for it with this first project.

“I’m hoping some of the regulars who have supported me on the market will come and visit. We’ll be doing waffles and sweet and savoury crepes, as well as drinks.”

The planning application says the new sign on the unit will read ‘Lola’s Waffles and Crepes’ and will use similar lettering to that on the neighbouring Old Thatch Tavern.

The unit on Rother Street has been vacant since the closure of Lloyds in October last year.

For more information about Lola’s Waffle Bar visit www.lolaswafflebar.co.uk.