VISITORS to Stratford can now enjoy new benefits available to users of the Stratford Park and Ride bus service and car park this summer.

From Saturday 22th July to Sunday 17th September, Warwickshire County Council is improving the Park and Ride’s service offer to ensure that everyone - from dog owners and couples to families and tourist groups - can make the most of this easy and relaxing journey into the town centre.

Stratford's Park and Ride service.

Stratford Park and Ride is providing a 7-day a week bus service and free all-day car parking for visitors. The car park is open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points.