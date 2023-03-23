Home   News   Article

Crocodile and other creatures heading to Stratford soon

By Simon Woodings
-
Published: 14:21, 23 March 2023
IT will be a first for Stratford when a croc on a rock goes on show at Stratford Butterfly Farm at the end of the month.

A unique exhibition featuring a spectacled caiman crocodile and other creatures from the rainforests of Central America will be revealed for families to enjoy just in time for Easter.

Caiman crocodile. (63125616)
The attraction - Rainforest Realm – also includes an emerald tree boa snake, a chameleon, orange blackfoot dart frogs and baby yellow spotted Amazon River turtles.

