IT will be a first for Stratford when a croc on a rock goes on show at Stratford Butterfly Farm at the end of the month.

A unique exhibition featuring a spectacled caiman crocodile and other creatures from the rainforests of Central America will be revealed for families to enjoy just in time for Easter.

Caiman crocodile. (63125616)

The attraction - Rainforest Realm – also includes an emerald tree boa snake, a chameleon, orange blackfoot dart frogs and baby yellow spotted Amazon River turtles.