Crocodile and other creatures heading to Stratford soon
Published: 14:21, 23 March 2023
| Updated: 14:21, 23 March 2023
IT will be a first for Stratford when a croc on a rock goes on show at Stratford Butterfly Farm at the end of the month.
A unique exhibition featuring a spectacled caiman crocodile and other creatures from the rainforests of Central America will be revealed for families to enjoy just in time for Easter.
The attraction - Rainforest Realm – also includes an emerald tree boa snake, a chameleon, orange blackfoot dart frogs and baby yellow spotted Amazon River turtles.