New upmarket 'men's grooming retreat' opens in Stratford

Advertising feature

IF the menfolk of Stratford are looking more dapper of late then it may be down to the presence of new outlet Daimon Barber on Ely Street, Stratford.

The international luxury grooming brand has just established a flagship “hair retreat”, completely transforming a three-storey townhouse that was recently home to estate agent Sheldon Bosley.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440479)

Created by owner Louis Hayes-Davies, the Daimon Barber Hair Retreat opened with a flourish last Friday, on a sizzlingly hot evening.

Guests, which included Mayor Gill Cleeve and her husband Giles, were kept cool with a flow of cocktails and champagne as they admired the stylish interiors.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440519)

Louis, who lives in Moreton Morrell and comes from Birmingham, previously worked at Dior and has grown the Daimon Barber name. Its male-oriented beauty products, including everything from skincare, hairstyling to beard care, regularly feature in glossy magazines and Instagram.

Speaking of the new salon, Louis said: “We are delighted to share the next stage in our brand’s journey, a dedicated space where Daimon Barber can take care of all grooming and styling needs effortlessly. More of a club than your typical barber and salon space, we offer our guests a complete and personal experience.”

The new state-of-the-art salon replicates the promise of the brand, with haircuts, hair styling, wet shaves and facials being overseen by Italian master barber Samuele Bartolotti.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440524)

He commented: “The best part of my job is being able to change how people feel about themselves, I enjoy getting to know each person I meet and understand exactly what they are looking for. The best moments I share with clients is seeing their happy reactions in my mirror. I was a huge fan of the Daimon Barber grooming brand before I joined, so this role is a dream for me.”

And don’t worry, ladies, you’re not forgotten. There is a blow dry bar and experienced stylist Gemma Lewis on-site too.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440538)

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440505)