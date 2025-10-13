A NEW trading cards and collectibles shop has opened its doors in Shipston – with 23-year-old owner Harry Williams hoping it will be a hit with collectors.

Golden Collectibles on Church Street had its grand opening on 1st October, the culmination of years of hard work for Harry.

Predominantly a trading card shop, the business also offers a wide variety of different collectible items, such as Lego and Labubus, a range of plush toys that are popular with children.

Pokémon and American sports are amongst the trading card collections people can browse and buy.

Originally from Milton Keynes, Harry had worked in hospitality including restaurants and coffee shops since 2019 having moved to Stratford the year before.

A busy first day for Golden Collectibles in Shipston

His passion for trading card games and collectibles led him to launch Golden Collectibles as an online business in 2023 and by working elsewhere he has been able to open his first physical shop.

Harry’s dream is being realised alongside his partner Kaci Healing. The couple met at Stratford College in 2021 whilst studying photography and she has joined Harry at every convention since – Harry reckons this number is somewhere between 80 and 100.

Kaci, who is 20, is originally from Solihull and works part-time in the shop as well as in hospitality.

Harry told the Herald about how the desire to open a trading card shop is a dream that dates back a decade.

“I’ve been a huge collector ever since I was about 12 years old,” Harry said. “I started collecting football cards, and then it evolved into Pokémon cards. Around 10 years ago I started selling online because of how much of a collection I had.

Harry Williams behind the counter at Golden Collectibles

“Then I realised that we could go somewhere with all of this. About three years ago, we started selling at comic cons and trading card shows across the country. We still do this every Sunday and this keeps us busy. It also means I get the chance to buy some unique stuff from these different events.”

There were the expected nerves when getting set up but Harry has been delighted with the early support both locally and from afar, with some customers telling him they travelled from the likes of Birmingham and Bicester.

“We’ve had comments from people locally who were begging for something like this so we figured we’d take the gamble and go for it,” he said. “The response has been amazing. On the opening day, we had people browsing in the shop for hours. It was absolutely rammed. It was a bit overwhelming, it blew our expectations away 10 times over.

“My hopes and aims for Golden Collectibles are to build a strong community where we can all come together and share our love for different passions all in one space.”



