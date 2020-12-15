Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team has grown even larger with the addition of a new officer with responsibility for South East Warwickshire.

Sergeant Bob Shaw, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, PC Kate Taylor and PC Matt Simms (43576018)

PC Matt Simms has become the eighth member of the team and joins PC Kate Taylor in covering this area of the county.

In addition to gaining a new member, the team has also been boosted by the arrival of a new 4x4 vehicle, enabling it to better navigate difficult rural terrain in the county.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “It’s great to see the Rural Crime Team continue to expand, helping to reinforce the message that we are determined to reduce crime in all corners of the county. The investments I’ve made over the past year have seen the team double in size, providing the greater police presence that rural communities have told me they want to see.

“It’s also important that the team has the right equipment to help them do their job, so this extra set of wheels to get out and about is also great news. It’s great to see the team making good use of the new vehicle already.”

Rural Crime Lead for Warwickshire Police, Inspector Alison Wiggin, said: “I’m pleased to welcome PC Matt Simms to the team, who will help to expand our visibility and capability in the south east of the county, particularly in places like Shipston and surrounding rural villages.

“Likewise, the new Toyota Hilux will be a great addition to our fleet and will allow us to access even more heard-to-reach areas, helping us to continue tackling rural crime within our communities.”

To learn more about the Rural Crime Team and see what they are doing in your local area, visit www.warwickshireruralwatch.co.uk (where you can also sign up for regular alerts), or follow them on social media - @WarwickshireRuralCrimeTeam (Facebook) and @RuralCrimeCops (Twitter).