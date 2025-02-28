New takeaway specialising in jacket potatoes plans to open in Stratford

A NEW takeaway specialising in jacket potatoes could soon be opening in Stratford.

A planning application has been submitted for unit 7B Shrieves Walk to allow it to be converted from a tattoo studio into Stratford Spuds.

The application, submitted to Stratford District Council, states the new business would “focus on the sale of hot food items, primarily jacket potatoes, as well as a range of other hot and cold food options to be consumed off the premises.”

It adds: “We have already sought and obtained permission from the building owners, Grevayne Properties Ltd, who fully support this change of use.

Yes, we don't have any other photos of jacket potatoes available in our archive. Photo: iStock

“The proposed business, Stratford Spuds, will offer a menu focused on high-quality jacket potatoes, which will be served with a variety of fillings, including, but not limited to, traditional toppings like cheese, beans, and coleslaw, as well as more gourmet options such as smoked salmon, pulled pork, and vegetarian and vegan fillings.”

The documents state that the aim is to provide “a quick, healthy, and affordable alternative to other takeaway food options available in the locality.”

A limited amount of seating will be included in the plans, enough for around six to eight customers.

SDC aims to have made a decision on the application by 21st April.