A new intensive support service to help rough sleepers has been commissioned by Stratford District Council.

The Housing Pathway service, run by Spring Housing Association, will provide help to rough sleepers in emergency housing, by building trust and getting to understand how the individuals ended up on the streets.

It will examine barriers to obtaining more settled housing and signpost people to services supporting mental and physical wellbeing, should they be required.

The service will also work with former rough sleepers who have been rehoused into their own tenancies, providing intensive support to sustain these tenancies in order to avoid a return to the streets.

Cllr Jo Barker, People Portfolio says: “The District Council understands that rough sleepers are among the most vulnerable people we work with and because of this we recognise the need to provide them with more intensive support. Our experience also tells us that it’s not just a question of providing a roof over someone’s head.

“Such cases are complex and require a person-centred approach in order to achieve positive outcomes. I am convinced that with Spring Housing’s expertise, this new contract will give our rough sleepers the best chance to get their lives back on track.”

Spring Housing will also play a key part in the Fred Winter Centre, Stratford’s new homelessness accommodation and support hub, which is set to open next year.

In November the district council conducted its annual rough sleeper count, finding four people currently sleeping rough across the district.

The number, down from six in 2019, is an estimate based on intelligence and a spotlight street count.

Cllr Jo Barker, People Portfolio added: “This has been a year without precedent and the Council and its partners have been working hard to support those who are homeless. There has been a huge commitment from all agencies working together, and as a result, the District Council is pleased to report the lowest number of rough sleepers in its area since 2010. The drop in numbers reflects the positive work that has been done.

“Year on year, we are successfully reducing the numbers on our streets and we are excited about the prospect of the Fred Winter Centre opening in 2021. However, there is still much to do and the Council will continue to work with its partners in order to meet government’s commitment to eradicate rough sleeping completely. “