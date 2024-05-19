New suite strikes a chord with Great Alne Primary School pupils
Published: 15:00, 19 May 2024
IT didn’t take long and involved a total team effort and now Great Alne Primary School has proudly unveiled its new library and piano suite.
One of the first pledges, new headteacher, Matthew Penn, made when he took over the reigns in December was to ensure Great Alne was immersed in music and pupils learned in a safe and calm environment and five months later the school has taken a significant step towards achieving those goals.
The new library and piano suite better uses existing space within the school and is crammed with books from Warwickshire Library Service meanwhile there are eight pianos for pupils to learn to play music on.