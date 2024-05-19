IT didn’t take long and involved a total team effort and now Great Alne Primary School has proudly unveiled its new library and piano suite.

One of the first pledges, new headteacher, Matthew Penn, made when he took over the reigns in December was to ensure Great Alne was immersed in music and pupils learned in a safe and calm environment and five months later the school has taken a significant step towards achieving those goals.

The new library and piano suite at Great Alne Primary School was officially opened last week by Bafta award-winning writer Myles McLeod after which he signed copies of his book Knight Sir Louis, The Sinister Snowball. He is pictured with pupils Amelia Brereton, aged 10, Jibran Faisal, 11, Robyn Mellings, eight and Ellie Turville, five, as well as headteacher Matthew Penn and Annie Ashworth, trustee and director of Stratford Literary Festival, holding two signed copies of Michael Rosen’s The Big Dreaming donated to the school by legal firm Shakespeare Martineau. Photo: Mark Williamson

The new library and piano suite better uses existing space within the school and is crammed with books from Warwickshire Library Service meanwhile there are eight pianos for pupils to learn to play music on.