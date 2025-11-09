MICK and Jyoti Gernon are self-confessed lovers of wine and have experienced bars across Europe and beyond.

And it’s that passion for the drink which they are pouring into their new venture – Cru, a wine bar opening soon on Sheep Street, Stratford.

Leaving behind their careers in education – Mick was a headteacher and CEO of a school group, and Jyoti a primary school teacher and teacher trainer – the couple, who have been together for a decade and married for the past two years, say they have something new to offer the town.

The couple spent several years living in Dubai before relocating back to the UK two-and-a-half years ago, setting up home in Leamington. However, Stratford grabbed their attention when it came to a business opportunity.

Cru Wine Bar in Sheep Street is owned by husband and wife team Mick and Jyoti. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We spent quite a lot of time in Stratford when we first resettled here,” Jyoti, 54, said. “But we found that our sort of palette and what we like to do wasn’t available.

“We looked at other places around the country and after some research decided Stratford would be best. We live locally and so it seemed perfect.

“We really like Stratford, just the busyness, the diversity of people. The nature of Sheep Street is also really useful for what we’re after – it’s the food and drink street of Stratford.”

Cru, the couple say, will provide a different experience for customers.

“Yes, you can go and buy a bottle of wine somewhere, but you’ll find that they’re all the same, or very similar,” 62-year-old Mick said. “We’ve sourced wines from very different regions and carried out the research to make sure that what we’re selling isn’t available anywhere else. There’s a uniqueness to that.

“Affordability is also key. You can get yourself priced out of wine but we’re trying to keep our sweet spot around the £30 to £35 mark for a bottle, which we don’t think is bad given the prices that you would pay elsewhere.

“We do know it’s really high quality – we’re using Tanners Wines in Shrewsbury as our wine supplier. They’ve been superb with us.”

The bar will also have a charcuterie with products locally sourced from producers in Warwick and near Coventry.

Mick added: “We want people to feel really comfortable here. We want to get to know people and I think that’s quite important in the hospitality industry – it’s not just you come in, have a glass of wine and go out again without meeting anyone and there’s a different face behind the bar every time you visit. We want that landlord-landlady experience to build up that relationship.”

The step from education into wine wasn’t surprising to their families.

“At one stage, I thought I was going to invest in a vineyard or something like that,” Mick explained. “I’ve always had a love of wine so when we said , ‘We’re thinking of having a wine bar’ they were fantastic and fully supported us.”

Jyoti said that the concept of a high-end experience with a homely feel also includes helping people taste different wines.

“If there was somebody who said ‘I don’t know what to drink because I only drink rosé’, we offer a rosé wine flight. These are smaller glasses and the idea is we give people an experience, going from left to right they drink the lighter wine first and then move up to the fuller wine. It’s almost like a journey that you go through with lovely little descriptions.”

Mick added: “It’s not just about food and drink. It’s about valuing every person who walks through the door as a different personality who is going to have a great time.”