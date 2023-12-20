New Stratford playgroup with a focus on Mucking About
Published: 11:05, 20 December 2023
RECENTLY opened Stratford playgroup Mucking About is centred around a love of the outdoors.
Inspired by their own eight children, good friends Nicky May and Danni Gallon created Mucking About together.
Nicky was a primary school teacher for over ten years specialising in the Early Years Foundation Stage and Danni has a background working in nurseries. Their love of children and passion for outdoor play runs through the veins of their business.