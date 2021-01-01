New Stratford Foodbank project supporting dozens of families

90 families are being supported by a new Stratford Foodbank project focused on delivering fresh food parcels to those struggling in the area.

Stratford Foodbank (43699955)

While you might associate the Foodbank with non-perishable items such as tined food, the organisation has recently teamed up with Hunscote Farm Shop, VASA, Stratford’s volunteer transport group, to supply fresh food to families identified as being in need of support.

The 25-week project, which is backed by Warwickshire County Council and the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs, began in November.

It sees each family receive £20 of locally produced fresh meat, fruit and vegetables each week.

As well as addressing food poverty the Foodbank hopes to promote healthy eating choices by providing recipe cards with the parcels, which are also published on their website.

Marion Homer Foodbank Manager said: “Our usual system of support is around the provision of a three day emergency food parcel consisting of tinned and packet food items. The parcels are designed for short term use to support clients whilst they work with their referral agencies to resolve their crisis; although longer term support is always available if needed.

“With the uncertainties caused by the pandemic our Trustees realised that for some people longer term support might be needed, and were keen to support as many families as possible over a number of months. Fortunately, funding available through Warwickshire County Council has made this longer term support possible.

“After an initial appeal to referral partners to identify families resulted in 90 households being nominated it became clear that additional funding would be needed. We are very grateful that Orbit Group were able to provide the additional money to allow us to extend the scheme from 75 to 90 families.

“As always, it is local volunteers who we are most indebted to, both those from the Foodbank and from VASA, all of whom are working hard to make our deliveries in a Covid-safe manner.”

The Foodbank has been supported by the Bomford family who have allowed the charity to take over their packing room at Hunscote Farm one day a week in order to prepare and distribute the parcels, and for their expertise and advice in this area of food distribution.

Cath Bomford owner and Manager at Hunscote Farm Shop said: "It’s a very positive experience working with Stratford upon Avon Foodbank; staffed by lovely volunteers keen to help those most in need. It is our pleasure to provide fresh local produce to the families, hopefully showing how much tastier and healthier fresh produce is. The vegetables are never more than three or four days from harvest and mostly grown on the farm or sourced locally, as is the meat.”

Ali Gravestock, Transport Manager at VASA added: “We are delighted to work with Stratford upon Avon Foodbank to support the Fresh Food Project. During the pandemic some of our volunteers drivers have been in higher risk groups themselves and been unable to carry on volunteering. Delivering the food parcels has meant many of our volunteers have been able to return to volunteering duties. We are forever grateful for their hard work and dedication, as we are the Foodbank volunteers and farm staff who help support those in need.”

Orbit Housing Association have also played a part in the project, donating £8,500 to enable the Foodbank to extend the scheme form helping 75 families to 90.