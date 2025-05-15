NEWLY appointed Stratford District Council chair Kate Rolfe says she is honoured to follow in the footsteps of female colleagues and is looking forward to the year ahead.

The Liberal Democrat councillor for Stratford Tiddington since 2008 said: “I’ve seen 15 Conservatives become chair of the district and it still makes me smile hugely to have seen my fellow Lib Dems Victoria Alcock and Jenny Fradgley take the role of chair. And here I am just about to be chair myself. I am honoured and so looking forward to the year ahead.”

Cllr Rolfe has also been the county councillor for Stratford South since 2009.

Outgoing chair of Stratford District Council cllr Jennifer Fradgley with the new chair cllr Kate Rolfe

Commenting on the current political machinations at Shire Hall, including who will lead the council, she told the Herald: “Regarding the county – just wow. We still don’t know what is going to happen at county and won’t know exactly until Friday during the morning’s meeting. It will be interesting and challenging times ahead.”

Outgoing chair of the district council, Cllr Fradgley said: “It’s been a really interesting year being chair of the district. Becoming the ruling party, you get different kind of responsibilities and, being chair of a new council, it was very exciting. I really enjoyed that.

“I had three charities, Air Ambulance, CAB Warwickshire and Parkinson’s and I’ve raised small amounts of money for each. Being chair takes up a huge amount of time and you have to be very savvy with how you actually fit everything in.

“We’ve been to most of the market towns for events. but particularly interesting was going to Shipston to see their 3D printing works, which has actually been started by some young people in the town.”

Of her successor she added: “The council is in good hands now. Kate will knock everything into shape and actually make sure things happen in the way that they should happen, which is open, transparent and inclusive.”