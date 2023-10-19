New Stratford conservatives group plans to challenge Nadhim Zahawi at next general election

A NEW political organisation is preparing to field a local ‘conservative’ to take on Stratford Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi at the next general election.

The group, Stratford Can, is looking to target what it describes as traditional Conservative voters who cannot bring themselves “to vote for Nadhim again”.

A statement sent to the Herald on Monday (16th October) described Stratford Can as a “new organisation of Conservative-supporting local people from Stratford who intend to run a ‘Conservative Alternative to Nadhim’ (Can) candidate in the upcoming general election.”