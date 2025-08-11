WHEN you see two people walking round Stratford in high-viz vests you immediately fear for a driver who may have fallen foul of the town’s parking restrictions.

But Jake and Shaun, who wear red vests rather than yellow, are not here to send motorists home with a parking fine to pay. They are the new community wardens funded by Stratford Business Improvement District (BID).

They took up their roles last month with the aim of working with businesses and deterring shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

The aim, according to Aaron Corsi, Stratford BID manager, is for the pair to be a familiar face to businesses and retailers so that they can become the “eyes and ears” of Stratford.

Jake and Shaun - they don’t want to reveal their surnames publicly - are part of the My Local Bobby team, which was established in 2016 by two former police officers. According to its website, the service monitors “urban environments to prevent minor crimes with the aim of deterring more serious criminal activity”.

Within just days of starting their patrols, the pair were reported to have played a key role in the arrest of a prolific vehicle crime offender. They alerted Warwickshire Police whose officers made the arrest.

Shaun and Jake of the My Local Bobby team on patrol in Sheep Street, Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I knew it was going to be good for the town but to be working with the police from day one is great,” Aaron told the Herald. “It’s fantastic for the wardens to be able to see the culprits, to see someone that was wanted by the police and be able to work with their training and their powers to be able to corner that person and allow the police to then step in.

“They've been in to see the CCTV control room to see who they're talking to, they're connected by the retail radio systems in the town which the BID helps to organise and they're also, or will be, connected through an app reporting system where retailers are all interlinked so they can talk to all of those businesses.

“I can see the benefit of this and we’re only a few days in. In other places around the country within months they have seen completely different patterns and trends in town, they have worked with businesses and they have got results over that period.”

A question that many ask when they hear ‘community warden’ is ‘what can they actually do?’ The original BID business plan promised ‘ringfenced police officers patrolling the BID area’.

“The [wardens] can make citizen arrests and they are fully trained to be able to do that in a controlled manner,” Aaron said. “They are going to actively work with the police over the next few months to work out what powers can be given to them on top of their first aid training, restraint training, working with people and calming them.

“These extra bodies are faces and names who are going to be known to the businesses. This is about providing a service where we have the same faces on the beat, which may not be given from a police force because there are numerous officers who go all over the place.”

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, local safer neighbourhood team lead, with community warden's Shaun and Jake

The plan is to have the wardens in town during the busiest points on the calendar - the summer tourist season, and at festivals and events.

“We can be really agile in saying that we want them to work on certain days,” explained Aaron.

According to Katie Smith, managers of Trespass in Wood Street, Jake and Shaun have had an instant impact.

“In the short time that they've been here my thefts have dropped completely from about one a week to none at all,” she said. “It makes you feel a little bit safer because you can't miss them, they're in bright red, you can call them when you need them, they're always around and they're trying their hardest.

“It's making it feel a lot safer and a lot better in the town just from having their presence.

“They came and introduced themselves on the very first day that they started, they left their card with us, so we have their number.

“They know who the shoplifters are, they know who the troublemakers are, so they give us warning as well so we know what we're looking out for.”

In fairness to Warwickshire Police, shoplifting has been a priority area for the force and a group of plain clothes officers have been patrolling the town centre and Maybird Centre. But they have a whole county to police, so the wardens will be an added resource for Stratford.

They will also be looking to help with the town’s street-drinking problems, which have been well documented over the years. The police have powers to now confiscate drinks, while the wardens will



