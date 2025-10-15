THE district’s population has grown by almost 20 per cent in a decade – the eighth largest increase of any local authority in England and Wales.

Between 2014 and 2024 the population increased to 146,258 from around 117,000, according to the latest State of the District analysis.

The Stratford District Council report, which covers 2024-25, includes a wealth of data and information about our area – from house and rental prices and health to crime.

One of the standout figures is the population growth – especially when the government has just increased the level of new homes it wants built in the district and difficult conversations are taking place about infrastructure. Over the same period the average growth in England and Wales was 7.78 per cent and in the West Midlands only Tewkesbury (20.19 per cent) saw a larger increase in percentage terms.

Projections show a similar level of growth over the ten-year period from 2022-2032 – a 17.4 per cent increase and a district with a population of 162,678 by 2032.

It’s well recorded that the district has an ageing population (almost half the population is aged 50 or older), so we’ll move into one of the reasons for this – how much it costs to live here.

The median house price of £350,000 (which has gone down £25,000) is nine times the median wage – the ratio for Warwickshire was 7.75, and for England it was 7.71.

Rents are also higher than most areas in the West Midlands – the average private rent was £1,069 a month – only Solihull and Warwick were more expensive.

SDC’s report also shows that there were about 2,287 homes vacant across the district in October last year –1,090 (44per cent) of these were classed as ‘long-term vacant’.

A total 1,011 new dwellings were added to the housing stock in 2023-24 against a target of 730. Many of these were in new settlements rather than, as has been the case, in the main rural centres such as Alcester, Bidford, Henley, Kineton, Shipston, Southam, Studley and Wellesbourne, the report states.

When it comes to crime there was a large leap in the number of recorded crimes (to July 2025), but the report adds “changes to the way data is released by Warwickshire Police may be responsible for some of this increase”.

That increase was 2,204 on the previous year, bringing the total to 10,108 – that’s a rate of 69 crimes per 1,000 people and is higher than the Warwickshire average of 56 per 1,000 people.

Violent and sexual offences accounted for around a third of the figure with anti-social behaviour in second place and vehicle crime in third.

The picture is better when it comes to some of the district’s health statistics – mortality rates for cancer, respiratory disease, circulatory disease and stroke are much lower in the district than the West Midlands, but we are still overweight. In 2023-4 62.5 per cent of adults in the district were classed as overweight or obese, compared to 66.3 per cent across the West Midlands and 64.5 per cent across England.

Around a fifth of reception-aged children (4-5 years) were classed as overweight/obese and this increases to 30.1 per cent by Year 6 (10-11 years).

One area where the district is potentially struggling is with diagnosing dementia. Estimates suggest that in 2024 just over half of the people who have dementia were diagnosed, while 48.8 per cent were not – “one of the worst rates in the region”.

Finishing on a positive note, the district’s economic output grew by £906 million between 2022-23 (the latest figures) bringing the total to £6.266 billion.

Manufacturing accounted for about a third of the total.

Working residents are also doing reasonably well – the median wage is about £38,000 a year and is higher than other areas and the national figure, although that figure falls when the report just looks at those who work within the district – about £37,000.

Women are still, however, earning less than men – receiving about 83 per cent of a man’s income based on the median figures and not comparing like-for-like roles.

The report adds that the average amount of gross disposable income (after taxes and benefits) per person was £29,741. Unless you have children, of course, which brings it down to zero.