Despite having to move venues because of the Crowne Plaza fire, the Stratford Literary Festival is well underway with a great line up.

One of the Herald’s top picks for today is The Power of Investigative Journalism with Sam Peters and Hannah Barnes. Taking place at the Welcombe Hotel, 3:30PM - 4:30PM.

Sam Peters and Hannah Barnes

In an age of sound bite journalism and 24 hour rolling news, never has it been more important to deep dive into stories and seek the truth - a fact made abundantly clear in the recent Post Office scandal.

Sam Peters has investigated forensically for The Mail on Sunday the possible link between head injuries in sport and early onset dementia and brain damage. Caroline Wheeler has had to withdraw and Hannah Barnes has kindly agreed to replace her. Hannah is associate editor of the New Statesman and author of Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service for Children. The book was shortlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize. She has appeared a great deal recently since the publication of the Cass Report was published earlier this month. Over the past decade and a half, she has specialised in investigative and analytical journalism. Prior to joining the Newsnight team in 2016, Hannah was a daily programme editor at Radio 4’s Today. She has spent many years reporting and producing a variety of BBC Radio 4’s most respected long-form programmes and documentaries, including More or Less, Analysis, and The Report, as well as others for BBC Radio 5 Live and the World Service.

Book tickets online at https://www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk/events/sam-peters-and-hannah-barnes