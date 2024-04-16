SOLVING concerns about problem parking close to Stratford Town Football Club on match days is now a “priority” – according to a Warwickshire County Councillor.

Stratford Town’s Arden Garages Stadium in Knights Lane, Tiddington. Photo: Mark Williamson

County Councillor, Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Stratford South) whose ward includes Tiddington, told the Herald she had received a number of complaints from locals who were fed-up with cars parked on or around the Knights Lane/Townsend Road junction just a short distance from the Arden Garages Stadium home to Stratford Town FC.

“As ward member I’ve asked the police to make the parking issue a priority,” Cllr Rolfe said. “On match days vehicles park right up to or on the junction and it really is quite dangerous because residents can’t see as they go in and out of Townsend Road. It is a visibility problem and it’s breaking the Highway Code. I was contacted by concerned residents and I asked the police to check this out on match days and give drivers a warning if they had caused a parking problem.”