New south Warwickshire restaurant that offers an American-style BBQ smokehouse

MORE than 80 jobs have been created at a new restaurant in Earlswood that hopes to smoke out the competition.

The former Reservoir pub has been transformed into Hickory’s Smokehouse, which opened its doors to customers last week serving up southern American-style barbecue food.

The venture is the latest venue for the Chester-based company, which opened its first Hickory’s more than 14 years ago and has expanded from Chester across the north-west, north Wales, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The Earlswood Hickory’s has spaces for 250 diners inside and 150 outside where there are three ‘sheds’ for private dining, a children’s play area and a firepit.

Hickory's at Earlswood.

Inside there is even a mini cinema to keep the kids entertained in between courses.

Alix Millward-Baker, the general manager of the new restaurant, said: “We are so delighted to be opening in Earlswood. Having spent many years in [Hickory’s in] Burton Green and Wall Heath I understand first-hand how friendly and supportive the local community can be.

“We’ve had such an unbelievably warm welcome here in Earlswood and we cannot wait to introduce them to our new home and hopefully convert a whole host of new fans to all things barbecue.”

Hickory’s, which was bought by Greene King in 2022, was set up by Neil McDonnel and has won awards for being a good employer.

Hickory's at Earlswood.

Its food is based on the barbecue culture of the southern states of America – a team from Hickory’s visits every year for new ideas and inspiration.

Closer to home, the Earlswood branch has plans for plenty of community involvement.

A spokesperson told the Herald it was in discussion with a number of local charities and community organisations as well as schools, and was planning its ‘Best Behaviour Brunches’ which reward pupils who have worked hard, shown improvement, been kind to their classmates and had good attendance.