New shoe shop set to open at Stratford’s Maybird Centre

A NEW shoe shop is opening in Stratford on Saturday (9th December).

Shoezone is opening a new outlet at the Maybird Centre in unit 12 – between WHSmith and Superdrug.

The firm said it will stock its own-brand styles and as well as other makes such as as Rieker, Skechers and Heavenly Feet.

It added that to celebrate the launch of the Stratford store, it will have a number of special offers for customers.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone chief executive, said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Stratford, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”