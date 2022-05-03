There’s a new sheriff in town… quite literally as David Kelham became Warwickshire’s 688th high sheriff and will serve the county for the next year.

On Maundy Thursday (14th April) the ancient ceremony was held to transfer the title of high sheriff from Lady Willoughby de Broke to David in the Chapel of St James at The Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick. The office is one of only two royal appointments in the county.

Historically, the sheriff was responsible for raising troops, collecting taxes and catching criminals, all of which powers have over time been taken on by others. These days the position is an unfunded ceremonial one, supporting the judiciary and the uniformed public services as well as charities and voluntary groups working for the benefit of society.