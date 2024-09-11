“WE may fall on our faces, but if we do, we will fall with dignity! With a guitar in our hands, and rock in our hearts!”

So says Jack Black’s wayward teacher in 2003 film School of Rock. Now the chance to learn an instrument with rock at the heart is being offered by real-life rock music tuition outfit Top of the Rock.

Already established in Warwick and Leeds, Top of the Rock opened its new Stratford branch over the summer on the Avenue Fields industrial estate.