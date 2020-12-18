New rules have been introduced across the UK to help prevent the spread of bird flu, Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Animal Health team have announced.

Bird keepers are being reminded to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to help limit the spread of avian flu.

Last week the Herald revealed that two swans found dead on the River Avon in Stratford had tested positive for bird flu, with a number of other cases also being reported in birds across the country.

New rules have now come into effect for those who keep birds (including businesses/farmers and those who keep birds as pets or as a hobby).

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Please help us to eradicate this disease by adopting good biosecurity and reporting suspected avian influenza in poultry or captive birds and any dead wild birds to Defra.”

More information, including guidance for bird keepers on spotting avian influenza (bird flu), what to do if you suspect it, and measures to prevent it, is available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/animalhealthemergencies

All bird keepers (whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) must keep a close watch on them for signs of disease and maintain good biosecurity at all times. If you have any concerns about the health of your birds, seek prompt advice from your vet.

You should register your poultry, even if only kept as pets, so you can be contacted during an outbreak. This is a legal requirement if you have 50 or more birds. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeon (bred for meat), partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants. To register your birds, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/poultry-including-game-birds-registration-rules-and-forms

Avian flu can be deadly to birds but Public Health England advises that the risk to the public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that on the basis of the current scientific evidence, avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. The Department for Environment Farming and Rural Affairs has stated that poultry products - including eggs - are still safe to consume.

Advice for housing your birds

If you have one, house your birds in a purpose built building. If you don’t have one, make use of existing building such as barns, farm sheds, outbuildings, garages and garden sheds and adapt these for your birds

Ensure there is adequate light and ventilation

Any openings must be netted to prevent wild birds gaining access

If you keep ducks or geese, they must be kept separate from other poultry species

Biosecurity Measures

Wear clean boots and clothing and wash your hands

Keep your poultry house and your equipment clean (disinfect hard areas your birds can access on a regular basis)

Prevent wild birds accessing the feed and water you give to your birds

Control rodents

For more advice visit: https://tinyurl.com/y86ln37k