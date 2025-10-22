THE new head chef at Michelin-starred gastro pub, the Royal Oak in Whatcote, says cooking feels “wholesome and natural”.

Sam Reynolds, who lives in Stratford, was sous chef at the Royal Oak for 18 months, before being promoted to the top spot by chef-owner Richard Craven and his wife Solanche.

Before joining the Royal Oak, Sam spent two years as senior chef de partie at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, which has three Michelin stars.

Before that, he did four years at Michelin-star and triple AA rosette Adam’s restaurant in Birmingham, rising up the ranks to become chef de partie.

Sam was just six years old when he fell in love with cooking, after helping his mum bake chocolate brownies.

He said: “The making of something and then having it there to eat, was mind-blowing. Apparently, I turned to my mum and told her: ‘I’m going to be a chef’.”

At 16, Sam headed off to catering college in Birmingham, balancing his studies with work experience and a part-time job in the city’s Michelin-starred Purnell’s Bistro, which closed last year.

In his second year of catering college, Sam was sent to Adam’s restaurant for his work placement.

Sam Reynolds, head chef at the Royal Oak, Whatcote.

The 25-year-old recalled: “After that ended, whenever I wasn’t at college, I’d just turn up at the back door of Adam’s and after three months of doing that, they finally gave me a job.”

While there, he was lucky to be mentored by three different head chefs – owner Adam Stokes, Tom Shepherd and Keiron Stevens – all with their own styles.

He explained: “It felt like I’d worked in three separate restaurants but not had to move. Each had something so different about them, and I ended up leaving with this solid base knowledge.

“Tom Shepherd was head chef when I was 17 and very young to be in that kitchen, and he instilled a lot in me, such as: ‘It’s all about the flavour’.”

After four years, Sam was offered a cooking trial at the internationally-famous Fat Duck in Bray and was so nervous he “was shaking like a leaf, because I wanted that job so badly”.

There, he was mentored by former Roux scholar Oli Williamson, then head chef.

“I learned so much from Oli,” Sam said. “He’s a generational talent and has incredible leadership skills and calmness. He taught me that even chefs in triple-star Michelin restaurants make mistakes and that it’s more about how you fix them.”

When the role of sous chef at the Royal Oak came up 18 months ago, he says it felt like it was meant to be. Sam’s fiancée Olivia is a baker at Stratford’s MOR Bakery and when he was based in Berkshire they struggled to have time together, so returning to this part of the county was always his aim.

Sam Reynolds, head chef, The Royal Oak

Sam says he enjoys every element of working with Richard, Solanche, group pastry chef Wendy Gilardini and the rest of the Royal Oak team. But he particularly loves developing new dishes to reflect the gastro pub’s trademark focus on wild, micro-seasonal, locally sourced food.

And he says using every last part of an animal in cooking so that nothing’s wasted, is “an incredibly wholesome way to cook that feels so right”.

He said: “I’m unbelievably grateful for the opportunities Rich and Sol have given me, including helping me with the creative process and introducing me to foraging and new ingredients.

“They know what incredible food should taste like, so they can guide you in the process.”

Sam said as well as the strong camaraderie that exists within the team, he also likes the way the Royal Oak is still run as a local pub, even though it’s a Michelin-star destination.

He added: “We have regulars, who I always love to see, and we have a guy who catches trout for us and trades them for beers – that doesn’t exist anywhere else that I know of.”

To celebrate Sam’s appointment as head chef, the Royal Oak will host a short series of Sunday supper clubs early next year, featuring his former mentors from Adam’s and the Fat Duck cooking alongside him.

