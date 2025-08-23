NEW road markings on the Birmingham Road in Stratford have led to claims of confusion, frustration and danger as well as reports of a crash.

The changed markings are part of the Birmingham Road improvement project, which includes in the latest phase changing the road from having two lanes exiting Stratford, to two lanes heading towards the town centre.

However, for people using Justins Avenue it now means crossing two lanes of traffic to turn right onto Birmingham Road, and the loss of the right turn filter lane to enter Justins Avenue.

The new markings also include ‘Keep Clear’ written on one of the Birmingham Road lanes and two ‘Give Way’ points for motorists on Justins Avenue, one to allow for cyclists and pedestrians to cross and one at the entrance to Birmingham Road.

While Warwickshire County Council says a road safety audit has given the new layout a clean bill of health, safety concerns have been raised with the Herald by motorists using Justins Avenue as well as nearby Oakleigh Road – especially after last Thursday (14th August) when an Uber is believed to have been hit by a vehicle pulling out of Justins Avenue.

Jean Ashfield, who lives on Woodlands Road, has to access Birmingham Road via either Justins Avenue or Oakleigh Road.

She said: “The road needed improving, there’s no doubt about that, but I can’t understand why there has to be two lanes coming into town. The layout now is more dangerous than it was before because before there was more chance to pull out [turning right] safely.

“Now, with the two lanes going the other way, you’ve got to get into just a single lane. The priority is given to the people coming into Stratford on two lanes and I just think that's ridiculous.”

Drivers exiting Justins Avenue still need to be cautious, even if there is space to pull onto Birmingham Road, Jean, 73, added.

“The other day I was with my husband and as he went to pull out of Justins Avenue. Someone coming down one lane was letting him out but he had to be careful in case anyone was speeding down the outside lane.

The new markings on Justins Avenue and Birmingham Road

“We badly need a bypass around the town – a road that traffic on the Birmingham Road could use. I don’t know where that would be, whether they put it around Luddington or behind Shottery, but we need something.”

Jen Wade, 59, who rides a motorbike, said she regularly visits her friend on Justins Avenue.

She asked: “How can anybody from Oakleigh Road or Justins Avenue get out of town safely? I can see where the ‘Keep Clear’ sign is in the one lane, but I don’t want to put myself across two lanes of traffic – and it’s the only way you can do it, go across the lane and then push into the traffic. It’s just really dangerous.”

She added: “It sounds like the Uber was going along and another driver has pulled out without seeing them and gone into the side of it.

“I’m going to start avoiding that junction. I’ve been driving for 40 years, I know what I’m doing but I’ll be avoiding it.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Stratford North, Lib Dem), whose county council ward includes the Birmingham Road area, said she was in contact with the A3400 project team, including about the road markings.

“I am getting them to look at reviewing the road markings because I’m not sure that not having [‘Keep Clear’] markings in the outside lane is helping drivers.

“It is something that I’m concerned about and I met the programme manager yesterday [19th August] and I have meetings with the whole team.

“All the issues raised by residents are discussed and taken seriously.”

She added: “We have got a meeting at Venture House at 6pm on Thursday 28th August that residents are being invited to attend. We will have the officers there giving an update and the team will also be happy to answer questions.”

Damage to the Uber following a collision on Birmingham Road

A WCC spokesperson told the Herald: “The increased number of lanes creates more gaps in the main traffic flow thus allowing easier access to/from Birmingham Road.

“‘Keep Clear’ markings will ensure vehicles can exit onto the A3400 from side roads when there is queuing traffic. In free-flowing conditions, if vehicles find it difficult to turn right, an alternative is to turn left and U-turn via the Tesco roundabout.

“The additional capacity will ensure this does not cause too much delay to journeys.

“The design has been reviewed by the road safety team as part of a road safety audit and the team are satisfied with the new design.”



