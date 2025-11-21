PLANS submitted for another big housing estate west of Stratford are “madness” and will create “chaos”, residents warn.

The scheme by Bloor Homes (app no 25/02533/OUT) is for up to 580 homes on a 62-hectare site to the west of the current 800-home West Shottery developments at Shottery View and The Chancery.

On top of the 130 homes Gladman Developments has permission to build at the foot of Bordon Hill, it would almost double the size of the West Shottery development as originally pictured.

The new Bloor scheme includes a community park, café, open space and infrastructure. It will also provide children’s play area, ecological habitats, walking and cycle routes and highway improvements.

Vehicle access would be from the Shottery ‘relief road’ with pedestrian/cycle access to Alcester Road and Shottery View.

Local residents have already lodged objections with Stratford District Council, citing the town’s lack of the infrastructure to support this number of new homes, traffic congestion, risk of flooding, loss of wildlife habitat and negative impact on Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.

Pat Jones, who lives on Evesham Road near Bordon Hill, pointed out that since she moved there 12 years ago the “increase in traffic from the many housing estates that have been built in the area has become very concerning”.

Aerial top down view of houses

She said: “The infrastructure for the current population is not fit for purpose, so who on earth would think it sensible to inflict even more chaos into the area... I can only assume that it is people who don’t have to have to cope with it themselves on a daily basis.”

She added: “The relief road will probably be useful in a way, by directing some traffic away from Stratford centre, but it will also be bringing other traffic from the opposite direction and with a new estate already there, it will mean more cars joining Evesham Road, so any further developments would be madness.

“I realise that people have to live somewhere but feel that Stratford has done, no, overdone its bit regarding new builds.

“So, come on SDC, put your sensible hats on and act responsibly for your residents and give us a break and a more comfortable town to live in.”

Another resident, Bethany O’Sullivan, objects, believing further building on the area will disrupt the homes of hundreds and hundreds of wild animals and birds including muntjacs, rabbits and bats.

She is also highlighted the extra pressure the new homes will place on primary schools and GPs.

She said: “If 580 homes have an average of just two children the pressure that an extra 1,160 pupils will add to the already struggling schools in the area will likely mean that many children will not be able to get a place.”

Also objecting to the proposals are Ramblers Warwickshire, who although they welcome extra cycling and walking routes, are concerned cycling could be allowed on parts of three public footpaths that cross the site.

Stratford District Council aims to make a decision by 22nd April next year. But it may find it difficult to refuse, since it can now no longer show it has a five-year supply of land for new housing.

Stephen Norrie of Stratford Climate Action said: “We’ve been building around the existing town centres for a long time, and those town centres are struggling to cope.

“I don’t think they should be building around the outskirts of Stratford, but the council is struggling. As they haven’t been able to demonstrate five-year housing supply, their ability to resist is going to be limited. That is another good argument for quickly approving a development at Bearley-Wilmcote, but the council don’t seem very confident in standing up to say that, and there are a lot of people against it.”

He added: “The volume of housing planned is not such that it can be provided with developments around the outskirts of Shottery or Stratford, or any of the other towns.

“The council is, in the end, going to have to say, ‘We’ll have these new settlements so it would be better to look at the settlements planned and say this plan should be designed to enable as many journeys as possible to be contained within the settlement boundaries’.

“If you build the houses closer together and have a higher urban density, that makes shops and bus transport more viable. More people are within walking distance of the nearest bus stop, the shops or dentist and that tends to mean fewer people going out on the roads, which is what people are worried about.”



