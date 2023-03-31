New owners for The Farm shop at Snitterfield

MORE surprise news for shoppers this week comes with the announcement that The Farm Stratford is to come under new ownership.

The Wells family established the shopping outlet on an old derelict fruit farm in Snitterfield in 2017. Specialising in local produce and independent suppliers, the business seemed to flourish and included a very popular restaurant, Nourish, on site as well as a cookery school.

The Farm (63244512)

However this week director Charlie Wells told the Herald that the family was selling The Farm, and partly attributing the sale to the “general ups and downs of business”.