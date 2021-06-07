Jim and Claire Alexander (47950196)

AN award-winning Cotswolds pub is set to get new owners.

Landlords of The Ebrington Arms, Jim and Claire Alexander, have announced they are handing over the reigns of the pub, which last year was named the ‘Best Pub for Food’ in the UK by national newspaper The Telegraph and Sawday’s.

It was one of many accolades the couple have won since taking over the pub after arriving from London.

Announcing the change of ownership on Facebook, the couple said: “After nearly 15 years, we’re finally ready to hand over the reigns at The Ebrington Arms.

“We were approached a while ago and it felt like the right time so we can focus on The Killingworth Castle, our other pub up the road, and our family.”

The new owners are the Barkby Group, a business that has other pubs to the south of Ebrington, including The Five Alls at Filkins, The Plough Inn at Kelmscott and The Bull at Fairford.

As well as hospitality, the firm also has life sciences and real estate divisions.

Jim and Claire added: “We’re going to miss everyone who has helped us achieve more than we ever dreamed of at The Ebrington Arms.

“While the locals were aghast when we rocked up from London in 2007 having never had a pub before, I think we’ve built a sustainable business to be proud of and put our corner of the Cotswolds on the map.

“We’ve met characters from all over the world and some have become lifelong friends.”

The couple’s other pub - The Killingworth Castle – is in Wootton, Oxfordshire.