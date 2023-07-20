New order will allow police to crack down on street drinking in Stratford

THERE is sobering news for trouble-making street drinkers as a crackdown will see police confiscate booze and pour it away.

A proposal to curb anti-social street drinking in the Stratford town centre is currently being thrashed out by Stratford District Council and Warwickshire Police.

It comes after residents and businesses are increasingly voicing their despair as problems related to street drinking have escalated recently – including two arrests on Tuesday (see Page 7).