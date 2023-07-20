Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

New order will allow police to crack down on street drinking in Stratford

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:26, 20 July 2023

THERE is sobering news for trouble-making street drinkers as a crackdown will see police confiscate booze and pour it away.

A proposal to curb anti-social street drinking in the Stratford town centre is currently being thrashed out by Stratford District Council and Warwickshire Police.

It comes after residents and businesses are increasingly voicing their despair as problems related to street drinking have escalated recently – including two arrests on Tuesday (see Page 7).

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE