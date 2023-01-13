New nature reserve (or housing) could be created on land at Tiddington

A FORMER gravel pit in Tiddington could be used to create a new nature reserve… or it could be sold to a housing developer.

Which way the decision goes will be down to Stratford District Council, which owns the land off Knights Lane after it was given to the authority in 1957.

The land, which is a 0.65-acre site, is surrounded on all sides by housing, although there is access to it from Knights Lane. It has to be sold following a direction from the Department of Communities and Local Government.

The land at Knights Lane, Tiddington.

An offer of £133,000 has been tabled by a developer to buy the land and turn it into housing.

However, a counter-offer has been made by a group of Tiddington residents, supported by Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem), to take over the site and maintain it as a nature reserve.

A report to SDC’s cabinet, which meets on Monday (16th January) states: “This proposal was accompanied by a petition signed by 270 local residents and an application for the site to be registered as an Asset of Community Value.”

The residents, in their business case for creating a nature reserve, point out that the land was a community asset which the previous owner, Joseph Smith, wanted to be used for recreation.

The residents say the site is unique in its biodiversity with plenty of wild plant species and animals, and is unsuitable for housing.

The proposal is to clear rubbish from the land and secure it, and, after assessing what is on the site, to enhance it with ‘light-touch’ maintenance plan.

The proposals also include, in the medium term, allowing access to schools and possibly installing small-scale solar panels or wind turbine.

The cabinet report adds: “The gravel extraction carried out on the site has left a significant crater, several metres deep, and this makes it difficult to either develop the site or open it to the public.

“The access to the site is also challenging. SDC are required to dispose of the site but either method of disposal could meet this obligation.”

Cabinet members must decide whether to take the £133,000 or gift the land to the people of Tiddington.