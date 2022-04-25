New model boats tourist attraction planned for Stratford

A MODEL boat pool designed to offer residents and tourists something different to do in Stratford could be sailing into town.

Nick Birch, of Avon Boating Club, has submitted a planning application to the district council which would involve the creation of a pool in the Bancroft Basin and the installation of electrical cabinets, a post and rail fence, and four pairs of controls.

Model boat pool site location. (56079509)

All equipment associated with the pool – which will be in operation for nine months of the year – would be located on the southern quayside and be attached to the new cast iron fence for security.

Two electricity cabinets and two 3.6m high flagpoles are also in the proposal. There is also the option of a life-saving ring being installed.

The console units to control the boats and electrical cabinets would be temporarily attached to the fencing.

Stratford-based agents Stansgate Planning said in its planning statement that the proposed boat pool would provide a facility for residents and visitors to the town, as well as increasing the range of facilities on offer within the area for tourists.

They added: “The principle of providing a visitor attraction in the town of Stratford is in accordance with policies that support the local economy, tourism and additional benefits for local residents, alongside policies that seek to ensure that development takes place in the most sustainable locations.

“The scale of the proposed development is such that it will not result in the harm to the visual amenity of the area or recognised heritage asses; both the conservation area within which it sits and the listed buildings close to the site.

“The proposed development would be readily accessible in a pedestrianised, town centre location and the proposals would not harm the amenity of local residents or be vulnerable to flooding/increase the risk of flooding in the area.”

Providing residents, and not just tourists, with more things to do has been a policy for Stratford District Council, which recently gave the go-ahead for a temporary drive-in cinema and seasonal ice rink to be included in the Riverside Project.

The new drive-in proposal may include a food service and feature some of the classic box office hits popular with audiences like Grease and Dirty Dancing.

An outdoor cinema experience had been tried previously on the Recreation Ground, but not at the proposed location and not on the same scale.

It’s thought the drive-in will offer alternative entertainment choices while helping to support the local economy.

Other changes council officers will look to secure include a revamped mini-golf course, operated on a long-term lease and mobile vendors.

A decision on the model boats plan is expected on 24th May.