ANTI-PARKING kerbs have now been installed alongside Fisherman’s car park, Stratford, as part of the ongoing work taking place along Warwick Road.

The aim is to prevent drivers from parking on the verge when the car park is full and causing a hazard to traffic on the Warwick Road.

In the past the issue of parked cars has seen Warwickshire Police get involved to remove vehicles and ticket others - the problem was particular bad in the summer of 2021.

The new kerbs form part of Warwickshire County Council’s safety improvements along the A439 Warwick Road and the creation of a new foot/cycle path.

Police patrol the Fisherman's car park area in 2021.

Cllr Jan Matecki, the council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We’re pleased with the continued progress on the A439 scheme. The recent completion of the gabion walls and significant progress on the footway are important milestones. These improvements will create a safer and more user-friendly environment for pedestrians."

The next stage of the work, WCC said, will be to complete the installation of new street light columns, replace gullies on the inbound lane and start the resurfacing.

As previously reported by the Hearld, the Warwick Road will be closed in both directions at night while the resurfacing work takes place between 17th-21st June and 24th-28th June.

At other times the one-way system allowing traffic to enter Stratford will be in place.