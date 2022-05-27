STRATFORD welcomed its 477th mayor on Friday (20th May) when Cllr Gill Cleeve donned the chain of office during a mayor-making ceremony at the town hall.

Gill (Lib Dem, Hathaway) takes over as mayor from Kevin Taylor, who has proved a very popular and enthusiastic figurehead.

Nonetheless, Gill is undaunted about following in his footsteps. “Both Kevin and Pauline have been incredible in their roles as mayor and mayoress and they were the perfect ones to bring us out of Covid and get Stratford moving again,” she told the Herald.

“I hope to make myself as available as Kevin has. But every mayor is different and puts their own stamp on the role. Mine will be about young people and that’s where I want to make the biggest impact.”

The annual Mayor Making ceremony took place at a full Stratford Town Council meeting last Thursday where Cllr Gill Cleeve was installed as the new mayor pictured with her predecessor Cllr Kevin Taylor and town clerk Sarah Summers Photo: Mark Williamson T25/5/22/2570. (56877465)

Gill’s ambition to support young people sees her continuing her work with the Youth Town Council and promoting a new initiative, the Stratford Youth Awards, which will celebrate the achievements of the young people in Stratford during a ceremony in October.

She commented: “We all know the challenges we have faced over the past two years of the pandemic, but I do feel that some of the biggest challenges have been faced by the younger residents of our town. They have shown resilience, courage and determination to get through these challenging times, but it’s not been easy for them.”

Guests at the annual Mayor Making at Stratford Town Hall last Thursday. Photo: Mark Williamson T25/5/22/2588. (56877472)

The charities the new mayor has chosen to support are all organisations she is involved with and reflect her desire to put the emphasis on youth, they are: Lifespace Trust, Escape Arts Youth Club and Stratford Girlguiding.