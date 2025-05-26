WHEN Dani Hunter was made mayor of Stratford last week, she already achieved a double first. Not only is she the youngest ever mayor at 36, she is also the first Irish female to hold the office.

“It feels quite incredible taking on such a role of historic value,” said Dani, who is originally from Shannon. “It’s not just about the town, as we are known all over the world as well. It’s pressure, but a good pressure.”

Mum-of-two Dani has been a town councillor for two years, and represents Orchard Hill Ward as a Liberal Democrat.

She credits her fellow councillors for inspiring her to become more involved.

Dani Hunter

“I joined the Lib Dems about seven years ago. I got more interested in politics following Brexit. Cllr Ian Fradgley suggested I stand in the May 2023 elections and I decided to go for it.

“We’re a small team at the council, and very together no matter your political party. Gill Cleeve was mayor and then Kate Rolfe, and I’m friendly with them and inspired by them, and thought I could go for being mayor too.”

She continued: “I am under no illusion that the year ahead will be busy – and at times, difficult. More than one person has asked me whether I know what I’ve let myself in for, especially as a mother of two young children, one with additional needs.

“But I want to show my children that if you believe you can, then you will. And that with a supportive community around you, there is no limit to what you can achieve.”

Dani met her husband James when they were both teachers working at Salisbury grammar schools – he at the boys and she at the girls. They came to Stratford after James was made head of economics at King Edward VI School, where Dani now also works as the development officer, where her duties include connecting with alumni.

“We’ve been in Stratford nearly 11 years now,” explained Dani. “And it was somewhere that we instantly knew this is where we want to have our family.”

Dani and James went on to welcome two children – Simon, eight, and Alannah, five. And Dani’s loving parents have also relocated to Stratford from Ireland, so they can be doting grandparents.

The new mayor’s choice of charities to support are a particularly personal choice.

James and Dani Hunter, with children Simon and Alannah.

Explaining why she has chosen Welcombe Hills School Trust Fund, she said: “Simon has autism and ADHD attends the school. The trust supports the incredible work the school does with its limited resources. Simon has just started speaking with the help of an iPad-type device – more funding is needed to provide children with these essential devices and other resources.”

Dani is also choosing to support Stratford Family Club, which provides welcoming space for parents and carers, and Ward 12 at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The hospital helped save Alannah’s life after she was diagnosed with a heart condition just before Christmas.

Dani explained: “Alannah recently underwent open heart surgery at the hospital, and the care, compassion, and expertise shown to her – and to us as a family – were nothing short of extraordinary. I want to give back to the team that gave us so much.”

Dani Hunter with husband James

As a final note Dani added that what she was most looking forward to during her year’s tenure as mayor was engaging with people.

“I want to find out more of what’s going on in the town,” she said. “There’s so much that people do so quietly and don’t get the recognition. And I can’t wait to hear about all the voluntary groups that are in the town and be able to shout about them.”

