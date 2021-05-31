NEW mayor Kevin Taylor is set to enter the history books by becoming the only mayor in living memory to get married in office.

To add to the history-making feat, Kevin and his fiancée Pauline will be married by former mayor Dr Roy Lodge when they walk down the aisle of Holy Trinity in June.

After being made the 476th mayor of Stratford on Friday, Kevin – who is originally from Willenhall in the West Midlands – said he felt honoured to be taking up the position but also warned he wouldn’t be just about “cutting ribbons”.

He told the Herald: “In a town such as Stratford, some people will see the mayor as purely a ceremonial role, where you just turn up to cut ribbons. For me, it will be a little bit more of a hands-on situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you I like to lead from the front.”

An integral part of Kevin’s approach will be to talk to people: “I want to have a connection with everyone in the town, businesses and residents, and get them more involved. I want to break that mould where people are a little bit anti-council. Let’s make it more open for people. Let’s bring them in and explain what we really do.

Kevin Taylor, the new Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, pictured with his predecessor Cllr Tony Jackson. Photo: Mark Williamson T11/5/21/0012. (47424333)

“I was one of those people many years ago who used to be on the Facebook forum saying, ‘Oh, I don’t like this!’, but I then chose to do something about it.”

Kevin has been councillor for Welcombe ward since 2019. During Friday’s mayor-making ceremony at the town hall, fellow LibDem councillor Gill Cleeve (Hathaway ward) was made deputy mayor.

Outgoing mayor Cllr Tony Jackson said although it had been a challenging year, he had nevertheless enjoyed his tenure.

After the ceremony, as he surveyed the plaques displaying the names of his 475 predecessors, Kevin said he fully appreciated the sense of history that came with his appointment.

“I think in every position such as this you are always looking to the future and what you can actually create for the community. But you have to be aware of the historical element of this town as well.

“To be a mayor of Stratford is an incredible honour. The history of the town has always been a great interest to me. When I moved here in 2005 I became a member of the Stratford Society.”

As chair of the Stratford Table Tennis Club, Kevin has become well-known for his enthusiastic promotion of the sport and other community projects. He is hoping to bring the same positivity to his mayoral duties.

“I am the most positive person in the world,” he said. “There is no negativity in my world. The one thing that I hope to enthuse in everyone through this year is that we are in a very good position. We are already seeing our high street recover a little bit. We have some great plans for the future on certain projects.

“One thing I would like to see is unity. Whatever your views, we need to get together and work as a team throughout the town. I believe we’re in a position of strength that we will see the rejuvenation of our town begin through this year.”

While conceding that the town council lacked the clout of the district and county councils, Kevin said it could be a force for good: “Of all the organisations in this town I think we are probably the least powerful but we have great influence.

“We were responsible for the majority of the neighbourhood development plan. I think it’s great having that and everyone voted for it two years ago but now we need to implement it. So although we aren’t responsible for its delivery, we will drive it forward.”