Stratford’s new Poundland store at the Maybird Retail Park will open this Saturday, but shoppers are being urged only to visit if they need essential supplies.

The new store will employ 21 staff and will become the second store operated by the chain in Stratford.

As an essential retailer the vast majority of Poundland’s UK stores remain open, but customers should only currently visit if they really need to.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “Getting a new store ready for opening in line with all the safety guidelines is no easy task, but all’s well that ends well and we can’t wait to open our doors on Saturday.

“During the lockdown, we’re there for the essentials customers need and in the longer term our colleagues at Maybird are ready to play a big part in the community in Stratford in the months and years ahead.”

The new store will have barrier screens at checkouts and regular cleaning will take place throughout the day.

Customers are asked to observe government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.