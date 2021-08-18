Manager appointed as Fred Winter Centre nears completion

WORK on the Fred Winter Centre is almost complete as the hub appointed its new manager last week.

The centre in Guild Street, Stratford, is designed to bring together services which help the most vulnerable and will see Stratford Foodbank, Springfield Mind, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus all take up residence.

The centre will provide affordable accommodation to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as on-site support with breaking the cycle of repeat homelessness.

New apartment in Fred Winter Centre (50092642)

The services, which will also be available to the wider community, will be provided by charities and agencies covering housing and money advice, physical and mental health, substance misuse, skills training and access to work experience.

The centre is due to open in September and last week Debra Smith was announced as its new manager. Debra, who will start next month, brings 20 years' experience in health and housing with vulnerable people.

The centre also unveiled a new logo, created free by graphic designer Rian Hughes. He said: “I was happy to help. The Fred Winter Centre sounded like an important local project that helps the most vulnerable in these especially difficult times.”

Fred Winter Centre new logo (50092645)

Paul Spooner, chair of the Fred Winter Centre Partnership, said: “Thanks to the fantastic hard work of our designers and builders and the brilliant support of all our partners, the Fred Winter Centre is nearing completion. In September we will be able to start to make a positive difference to the lives of local people who face homelessness and hardship.

“The Fred Winter Centre brings together, in one building, new affordable homes and all the services and agencies committed to tackling homelessness and creating new opportunities for those in need.”