THERE’S a new man at the helm at TS Gurkha as Stratford-upon-Avon Sea Cadets celebrated a new chapter in its history this month.

Lieutenant Roger Edmunds, Royal Naval Reserve, who has led the unit for the past twelve and a half years, handed over the baton of command to chief petty officer, Matthew Francis, on Thursday, 2nd May.

Chief Petty Officer Matthew Francis, left, who took command from Lieutenant Roger Edmunds, right. They are pictured with Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe and Cllr Victoria Alcock, chairman of Stratford District Council, Chris Wheeler, chair of Stratford Sea Cadets, along with some of the cadets. Photo: Mark Williamson

Lieutenant Edmunds has been instrumental in building the unit to its current level of strength, progressing annually in terms of numbers and achievement.