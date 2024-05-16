Stratford Sea Cadets to build on success of last decade
Published: 11:02, 16 May 2024
THERE’S a new man at the helm at TS Gurkha as Stratford-upon-Avon Sea Cadets celebrated a new chapter in its history this month.
Lieutenant Roger Edmunds, Royal Naval Reserve, who has led the unit for the past twelve and a half years, handed over the baton of command to chief petty officer, Matthew Francis, on Thursday, 2nd May.
Lieutenant Edmunds has been instrumental in building the unit to its current level of strength, progressing annually in terms of numbers and achievement.